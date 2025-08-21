Special buses to clear weekend rush

​A total of 340 buses will depart from the Kilambakkam bus terminus on Friday, August 22, with an additional 350 buses scheduled for Saturday, August 23. These services will connect Chennai to various major cities, including Thiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur.

​Furthermore, special services will also be operated from other key bus terminuses in Chennai. 55 buses will be available from Koyambedu on both August 22 and August 23, while 20 buses will be operated from Madhavaram on each of those days. The transport corporation has emphasized that these measures are designed to ensure seamless travel for passengers across the state during the holiday period.