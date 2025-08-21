AC electric buses on Airport–Siruseri route

​The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced a new air-conditioned electric bus service connecting Chennai Airport to Siruseri along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). This new route is part of MTC’s ongoing effort to enhance passenger convenience and connectivity from the airport.

​Since April 25, MTC has been operating city bus services from Chennai Airport on two existing routes to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus and Akkarai, in response to high passenger demand. The new service extends this network, offering a comfortable and direct connection to the Siruseri area. The route covers several key locations, including Pallavaram, Keelkattalai Junction, Echankadu, Pallikaranai Junction, Sholinganallur, and Thoraipakkam before reaching its final destination.

​According to airport officials, the new fully air-conditioned electric buses are designed to provide a comfortable and eco-friendly travel option for passengers. This initiative not only improves public transport access but also contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions in the city.