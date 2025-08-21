CMRL holds safety trials on important corridor

​Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has commenced crucial safety certification trials on the new Poonamallee Bypass–Porur Junction Metro corridor. The start of these trials marks a significant step towards the line’s targeted commissioning date of December 2025. ​Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has commenced crucial safety certification trials on the new Poonamallee Bypass–Porur Junction Metro corridor. The start of these trials marks a significant step towards the line’s targeted commissioning date of December 2025.

​The trials, which began on August 16, are being conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), an independent agency operating under the Ministry of Railways. This rigorous process is a mandatory requirement for the certification of all Metro Rail systems to ensure operational safety.

​The testing phase is expected to continue for a duration of two weeks, after which the findings will be reviewed as part of the final push to make the new corridor operational for public use.