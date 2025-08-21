NIA arrests PFI member in 2019 Ramalingam murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday searched 9 locations in Tamil Nadu and arrested one more accused in connection with the 2019 Tamil Nadu Ramalingam murder case linked with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) terror outfit.

NIA teams searched these nine locations in two districts in the state this morning to trace absconding Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in the case RC-06/2019/NIA/DLI, relating to the brutal killing of Ramalingam, aimed at spreading fear and communal hatred among the people.

During the searches, NIA arrested Imthathullah, Proprietor of Ambur Biryani Hotels, Kodaikanal, for knowingly and voluntarily harbouring absconding POs in his hotel outlets from 2021 onwards. Incriminating documents and digital devices etc, were also seized from the searches conducted in Dindugul and Tenkasi districts.

Of the three POs harboured by Imthathullah, two, identified as Abdul Majeed and Shahul Hameed, were arrested by NIA on 25th January, 2025, and one other PO, Mohammed Ali Jinna, is still absconding.

NIA, which took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in March 2019, had chargesheeted a total of 18 accused before its Special Court, Poonamallee, Chennai in August 2019. Of these, a total of 6 were absconders.

In 2021, NIA arrested one of the six absconders, identified as Rahman Sadiq. In November 2024, the agency successfully traced Abdul Majeed and Shahul to Poombarai area in Kodaikanal, Dindigul District, and arrested one harbourer, Mohammed Ali Jinnah – who was named as the 19th accused in the case.

NIA has announced a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs each for information about Mohammed Ali Jinna and two other absconding POs – Burhanudeen and Nafeel Hasan, all belonging to Thanjavur District and formerly office bearers of PFI.