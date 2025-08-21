TVK conference kicks off in Madurai, Vijay’s 2026 vision in focus

The ancient city of Madurai is the center of Tamil Nadu’s political spotlight today, as actor-turned-politician Vijay convenes the second state conference of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a significant event ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The party’s second state conference in Madurai today is not just a rally but a calculated attempt to invoke the legacies of Dravidian stalwarts and signal a new political turning point in the State.

The conference, initially scheduled for a later date, was advanced to avoid a clash with the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival.

The massive gathering is seen as a crucial step for the party as its president, actor-politician Vijay, is expected to outline his political agenda and vision for the state’s future.

Early start:

The conference commenced earlier than anticipated to accommodate the massive crowd. While initial reports indicated a 3:30 PM start, events were already underway to manage the influx of party members and supporters. Folk artists from Thanjavur and Madurai performed traditional dances, setting the stage for the political proceedings.

Vijay’s 45-Minute speech:

TVK President Vijay is expected to deliver a 45-minute speech to his cadres and the public. The address is highly anticipated as he is likely to outline the party’s strategies and vision for the 2026 elections. A special 12-foot-high ramp has been constructed for Vijay to interact with the crowd.

Security and Crowd Management:

A large security detail of 3,000 police personnel has been deployed to ensure the safety of the event. The police, under the supervision of South Zone Inspector General Prem Anand Sinha, have implemented elaborate security and traffic management plans to handle the expected crowd of over one lakh attendees. Additionally, drones are being used to deliver emergency medical kits and water bottles.

Cadres flock to madurai temples

In the days leading up to the conference, TVK cadres arriving in Madurai have been seen visiting various temples, including the renowned Meenakshi Amman Temple. The party’s decision to hold the conference in the historic city has brought a significant number of people, with some reports suggesting over 785,035 cadres and supporters have gathered in the city, causing temples and other public places to be crowded.