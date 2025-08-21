VP Election: INDIA bloc candidate files nomination

I.N.D.I.A. bloc Vice Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, today filed his nomination at Parliament House.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, NCP (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK leader Tiruchi Shiva and TMC leader Shatabdi Roy, among others, were present on the occasion.

Ahead of filing nomination for vice-presidential elections, Reddy paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House complex, which houses statues of India’s eminent leaders and freedom fighters.

The scrutiny of the nominations will take place tomorrow. The nominations can be withdrawn by the 25th of this month.

The Vice Presidential Election will be held on the 9th of next month. The election has been necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who tendered his resignation last month, citing health reasons. This will be the 17th Vice Presidential election.

The Vice-President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.