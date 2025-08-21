Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla lamenting the conduct of Opposition members during the Monsoon Session.

After an earlier adjournment at 11 am, the House met again at 12 noon, in which Birla lamented that in the entire session, efforts were made to disrupt the proceedings repeatedly.

He said it was time for introspection for all as not much discussion could take place during the month-long session.

The session commenced on July 21, in which the entire Opposition disrupted proceedings daily, seeking a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

After his valedictory address, Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).