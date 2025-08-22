Nikki Haley’s advice to Trump on Indo-auS ties

Washington, Aug 22: The U.S.’s priority should be to reverse the “downward spiral” in ties with India, Republican leader Nikki Haley has said, stressing that New Delhi must be treated as a “prized free and democratic” partner. Washington, Aug 22: The U.S.’s priority should be to reverse the “downward spiral” in ties with India, Republican leader Nikki Haley has said, stressing that New Delhi must be treated as a “prized free and democratic” partner.

The Indian-American leader’s remarks in an opinion piece in the Newsweek magazine on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) came amid strain in ties between the two countries following President Donald Trump slapping 50% tariff on Indian goods.

Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said that few objectives are more critical to the Trump administration’s foreign policy goals of “outcompeting China and achieving peace through strength” than putting “U.S.-India relations back on track”.

For this, she said, “India must be treated like the prized free and democratic partner that it is — not an adversary like China”, which, she said, has so far avoided sanctions for its Russian oil purchases, despite being one of Moscow’s “largest customers”.