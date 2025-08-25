Tributes pour in for Pujara after retirement 

Cheteshwar Pujara called time on his international career via a post on social media. The 37-year-old ended as India’s eighth-highest run-getter in the Test format, with 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 centuries to his name. He featured in the ICC World Test Championship Finals of 2021 and 2023.

The former India international received several plaudits on his international career.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir applauded the batter’s fighting spirit. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who played the final bits of his international career with Pujara, referred to him as the architect of India’s historic win over Australia in 2018. Anil Kumble, who coached India between 2016 and 2017, commended Pujara for his on-field contributions. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle recalled that Pujara played with “class and dignity” and that the batter gave his very best for India.

Former India batter VVS Laxman recalled Pujara’s gritty Gabba knock in 2021, during which he overcame hostile pace bowling to help India secure a historic win.

Former India international Suresh Raina also congratulated Pujara on his prolific career.

Bumrah, who shared a dressing room with Pujara on multiple tours, shared a picture of Pujara and captioned, “Cricket will miss you Pujji bhai. Wish you success on your next chapter.”

Former India head coach Shastri hailed Pujara as a real warrior and stated, “A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India being the No1 side for 5 years on the trot and the 2 back to back series wins in Australia where he was simply brilliant. Well done Puji . God bless. @cheteshwar1.