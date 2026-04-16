Axelsen announces retirement

New Delhi, Apr 16:

Two-time Olympic and world champion Danish badminton great Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying that his injury-ravaged body has told him to “stop”.

The 32-year-old has not competed since October last year due to a back problem which had needed surgery and left him in chronic pain.

“As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October,” Axelsen, a three-time European champion, told ‘Badminton Europe’.

“Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision,” he said.

Axelsen, who held the world number one position for 183 weeks which is the third longest run of all time, said that with the pain not subsiding and doctors warning him of another surgery if he continued, he finally had to listen to his body.

The affable Dane won consecutive gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and finished on top in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships.