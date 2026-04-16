Kohli guides RCB to win over LSG 

Bengaluru, Apr 16:

A composed knock by Virat Kohli and a brilliant bowling effort led by Rasikh Salam Dar powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 147, RCB rode on Kohli’s steady 49 to overhaul the total with ease, strengthening their position in the points table. The experienced batter anchored the innings, ensuring there were no major hiccups in the chase.

Earlier, opting to bowl after winning the toss, RCB produced a disciplined bowling performance, with Rasikh Salam Dar emerging as the standout performer. He claimed four crucial wickets to dismantle the LSG batting line-up and restrict them to 146.