BJP to get new party chief soon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to appoint a new national president, with the decision expected before the announcement of the Bihar Assembly elections, sources said on Tuesday. JP Nadda is the current BJP national president, serving in the post since January 2020, following his tenure as party working president in 2019.

According to sources, the party high command has drawn up a panel of potential candidates for the top post. The consultation process will resume after the Vice President election on September 9, following which the schedule for electing the new president will be announced.