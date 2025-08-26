Tamilnadu gears up for Vinayagar Chaturthi fete

With Vinayagar Chaturthi set to be celebrated on Wednesday, markets across Tamil Nadu are teeming with devotees purchasing idols, flowers, fruits, and puja materials. Singampunari, known for its bustling market scene during the festive season, has turned vibrant as vendors line the streets with an array of colourful items for worship.

Clay idols of Lord Ganesha, the central focus of the celebration, are in high demand this year. Prices range from ₹50 for smaller idols to ₹500 for larger, intricately designed ones. “We started making these idols months ago, using eco-friendly clay. The demand is high, and by evening, most of our stock will be sold out,” said Ramesh, a local artisan who has been crafting Ganesha idols for over two decades.

Alongside idol sales, flower vendors are witnessing brisk business. Jasmine, marigold, and lotus flowers are particularly popular as devotees plan elaborate decorations. “From early morning, customers have been buying flowers in bulk for home pujas and temple offerings. A garland that usually costs ₹50 is selling for ₹80 today because of the rush,” said Lakshmi, a flower vendor at Singampunari market.

Fruit stalls are equally busy, with bananas, coconuts, and guavas flying off the shelves. “Vinayagar is always offered his favourite fruits. Devotees are not hesitating to spend as this festival is considered auspicious,” said Senthil, a fruit trader, adding that prices have slightly increased due to high demand.

Temples across the state are also gearing up for the occasion. Prominent Vinayagar temples, including those in Madurai, Trichy, and Chennai, are being adorned with fresh flowers, colourful lights, and decorative arches. Priests have announced special pujas and abhishekams for Wednesday morning, with thousands of devotees expected to throng the temples.

“This year, we have arranged a special 108-sangabhishekam for Lord Ganesha and a grand procession in the evening. Extra security and volunteers are in place to manage the crowds,” said a temple official at the famous Pillayarpatti Karpaga Vinayagar temple.

With markets brimming with festive spirit and temples shining bright, Tamil Nadu is set to celebrate Vinayagar Chaturthi with devotion, enthusiasm, and tradition.