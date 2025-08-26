Stalin expands breakfast scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, one of the flagship initiatives of the DMK government, aimed at improving children’s health and academic performance.

The launch event, held at St. Joseph’s Primary School in Mylapore, saw Stalin personally serving breakfast to students, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was the guest of honour. The latest expansion marks the fifth phase of the programme, extending its reach to 3.06 lakh additional children across 2,429 schools. With this phase, the total number of students benefitting from the scheme now stands at an impressive 20.59 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, CM Stalin reiterated the state’s commitment to child welfare and education, emphasising that proper nutrition is essential for fostering a healthier, more capable younger generation.

In a noteworthy development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his state is considering adopting a similar initiative. “In tomorrow’s Punjab Cabinet meeting, we will discuss the implementation of the breakfast scheme. Providing breakfast to school students is an excellent initiative. It is a good step to implement this scheme to improve students’ health and well-being,” Mann said.

Mann also praised Tamil Nadu’s rich culinary heritage, quipping that South Indian cuisine has become so popular across the country that it could be considered a “national food.” He noted the increasing availability and popularity of South Indian dishes in Punjab.