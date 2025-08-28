Bomb threat hoax targets EPS’ residence in Chennai

A bomb threat received via email targeting the residence of former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and two Coast Guard offices in Chennai has been confirmed to be a hoax after extensive searches by authorities.

​

The bomb threat was sent via email to Palaniswami’s house in Adyar, as well as to the Coast Guard East Regional office near Napier Bridge and another Coast Guard office in New Washermanpet.

​

Upon receiving the information, police from the Fort station, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, immediately conducted a thorough inspection of the three locations. The search confirmed that the threats were a fabrication, as no explosive devices were found.

​

A case has been registered by the police, and an investigation is underway to identify the individual responsible for the threats. Authorities suspect the same person may be behind all three threatening emails and are taking steps to apprehend the culprit.