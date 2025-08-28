Vijay’s political entry will impact 2026 elections: TTV Dhinakaran

​T.T.V. Dhinakaran, the general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (A.M.M.K.), has stated his belief that actor Vijay’s newly formed political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (T.V.K.), will significantly influence the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Speaking to the press in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran compared Vijay’s potential impact to that of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (D.M.D.K.) leader Vijayakanth in the 2006 elections. “Surveys indicate that Vijay’s political entry will affect various political parties,” Dhinakaran said.

He clarified, however, that his comments do not suggest a future coalition between A.M.M.K. and T.V.K.

Dhinakaran also used the opportunity to mark A.M.M.K.’s 8th anniversary, noting that the party is now entering its ninth year. He reaffirmed that A.M.M.K. remains a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a decision made without conditions for the 2024 parliamentary elections, with the hope that it would contribute to India’s development under a third term for Prime Minister Modi.