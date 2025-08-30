Gauff, Osaka advance at the US Open

New york, Aug 30: Simone Biles provided some inspiration to Coco Gauff during a tough match at the US Open. And after Gauff won, she was thrilled to get the chance to chat with the Olympic star. New york, Aug 30: Simone Biles provided some inspiration to Coco Gauff during a tough match at the US Open. And after Gauff won, she was thrilled to get the chance to chat with the Olympic star.

Biles was in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands for Gauff’s 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic in the second round. During her on-court interview, Gauff thanked Biles for being there and providing a boost — then delivered the message face-to-face.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, stormed into Round 4.

And in a big upset, 17th seed Frances Tiafoe was shown the door in the third round after a straight-set defeat to World No. 144 Jan-Strufff. The American star lost 4-6, 3-6, 6-7 (5) in just two hours and 10 minutes.