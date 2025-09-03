EC notice to Cong’s Pawan Khera over 2 voter IDs

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for holding electoral registrations in more than one constituency, in violation of election laws. The poll panel’s notice came hours after Khera asked the Election Commission to explain how one of his older registrations was still active even though he had applied for it to be deleted.
According to the notice issued by the District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi, Khera is registered in the Electoral Roll of multiple constituencies, prompting the poll body to take cognisance of the matter.
The notice, sent under the Representation of the People Act, directs Khera to respond to the charges by 11 am on September 8, failing which appropriate action may be initiated.