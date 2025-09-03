Indian Air Force to receive two Tejas Mark-1A Jets by Sept

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set for a major upgrade with the delivery of two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) by the end of September 2025, according to Defence Ministry sources. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set for a major upgrade with the delivery of two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) by the end of September 2025, according to Defence Ministry sources.

The Tejas Mark-1A is a modern, single-engine, multi-role fighter. It can perform air defense, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions. The aircraft will strengthen the IAF’s operational capabilities.

HAL currently has 38 Tejas Mark-1A jets in service and around 80 under production. The upcoming contract will ensure HAL’s production schedule remains full for the next four to five years.

This delivery marks a key step in India’s efforts to bolster its air defense and modernize its fighter fleet.