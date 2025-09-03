My dead mother was abused: PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi 

Speaking via video conference to nearly 20 lakh women, Modi shared how his mother struggled with poverty to raise him and his siblings. “Mother would be sick, but she kept working. She saved every penny to make clothes for us. Millions of mothers in India do the same. A mother’s place is higher than gods,” he said.

Modi said his mother, who recently passed away at over 100 years old, had nothing to do with politics. “It is deeply sad and painful that she was abused from a political platform,” he added.

I want to tell those who abused my mother in front of the people of Bihar — Modi might forgive you once, but the land of Bihar and India has never tolerated insult to a mother, the Prime Minister said.