Chennai to host Ironman 5150 Triathlon in 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday announced that India's first-ever Ironman 5150 triathlon will be held in Chennai on January 11, 2026.

He said Tamil Nadu has been able to host many national and international sporting events because of the strong support from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. To conduct this event successfully, the Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹3 crore.

“With this, India becomes only the third country in Asia and the sixth in the world to host this Olympic-distance triathlon under the Ironman brand,” Udhayanidhi said.

The event will see about 300 triathletes, 200 duathletes, and many Ironkids taking part. Udhayanidhi added, “By partnering with Ironman India, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu is proud to bring this world-famous race format to our country. It will inspire thousands of athletes of all ages and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s reputation as a top destination for global sporting events.”