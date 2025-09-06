Nivin Pauly’s thriller ‘Baby Girl’ first look out

Actor Nivin Pauly is back with a new thriller titled Baby Girl. The first look motion poster was released today. It shows Nivin in an intense and dark role. Fans say this could be one of his strongest performances.

The poster hints at a tense investigation linked to the baby girl in the story. The film is directed by Arun Varma, who earlier made the hit movie Garudan.

Baby Girl is written by Bobby and Sanjay, the popular writer duo known for Traffic. It is produced by Listin Stephen under Magic Frames.

The cast includes Lijomol Jose and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles. Abhimanyu Thilakan, Aziz Nedumangad, and Ashwath Lal are also part of the film.

The movie was shot in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. With its gripping story and Nivin’s new avatar, Baby Girl is one of the most awaited thrillers of the year. It will hit theaters soon.