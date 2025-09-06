Disney unveils ‘TRON: Ares’ trailers in Indian languages

Disney has released the new trailers and posters of TRON: Ares, the third film in the famous TRON series. The movie will release in India on October 10, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Disney has released the new trailers and posters of TRON: Ares, the third film in the famous TRON series. The movie will release in India on October 10, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

TRON: Ares tells the story of Ares, a powerful program sent from the digital world into the real world. It marks the first meeting between humans and AI beings. The film will also feature a new song by Grammy-winning band Nine Inch Nails, titled As Alive As You Need Me To Be.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

It is produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger, with Russell Allen as executive producer.