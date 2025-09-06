Blackmail pre-release event held in Chennai

The pre-release event of Blackmail was held in Chennai. The film is directed by M. Maran and produced by Jayakodi Amalraj under JDS Film Factory. GV Prakash Kumar plays the lead role. The movie will release in theatres on September 12, 2025. The pre-release event of Blackmail was held in Chennai. The film is directed by M. Maran and produced by Jayakodi Amalraj under JDS Film Factory. GV Prakash Kumar plays the lead role. The movie will release in theatres on September 12, 2025.

At the event, producer Amalraj thanked the media for supporting the film since its music launch in July. He also thanked distributor Dhananjayan for backing the project. He praised GV Prakash, the cast, and all technicians for completing the film on time. He also thanked music composers Imman and Sam C.S. for contributing songs to the movie.

Actors Ramesh Thilak, Muthukumar, Linga, Girija Hari, and Teju Ashwini spoke at the event. They praised the producer’s sincerity and director Maran’s vision. They also thanked GV Prakash for his support and expressed hope that the film will succeed.

Directors Sasi, Satish Selvakumar, Ritish, PV Shankar, and Vijay shared their wishes for the team. They praised GV Prakash for encouraging young talents and said the film has shaped up well. Producer T. Siva also wished the team success and praised Ramesh Thilak’s performance.

Distributor and producer Dhananjayan said the film faced delays but was worth the wait. He said the story has many layers involving blackmail and kidnapping and praised the performances of all the actors. He also stressed that good films need audience support to overcome negativity in the industry.

Director Maran thanked the producer and team for their trust and said he hopes to continue working with GV Prakash in future projects. GV Prakash said the movie is a gripping thriller and praised the efforts of the entire team. He added that the first 40 minutes before the interval will be especially engaging.

The event ended with wishes from executive producer Dayalan Palani and others, who expressed confidence that Blackmail will succeed at the box office.