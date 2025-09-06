Avatar: The Way of Water Returns to Theatres in 3D

James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is coming back to the big screen for one week. The film will be released in 3D, giving audiences another chance to experience its stunning underwater world and emotional story of the Sully family. James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is coming back to the big screen for one week. The film will be released in 3D, giving audiences another chance to experience its stunning underwater world and emotional story of the Sully family.

The movie first came out in December 2022. It went on to become India’s highest-grossing Hollywood film and one of the top earners worldwide. It also won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

The film stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, along with Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Stephen Lang.

Fans can return to Pandora or discover it for the first time in 3D. This limited re-release will hit Indian theatres on 2nd October, 2025, brought by 20th Century Studios India.