Game of Loans is a gripping psychological drama

Game of Loans is an upcoming Tamil film that promises to keep audiences on edge. The story takes place over a single day, following Daniel, a jobless compulsive gambler. His life revolves around online betting until one unexpected noise at his door changes everything. Game of Loans is an upcoming Tamil film that promises to keep audiences on edge. The story takes place over a single day, following Daniel, a jobless compulsive gambler. His life revolves around online betting until one unexpected noise at his door changes everything.

What begins as curiosity soon turns into a tense confrontation. Daniel is forced into a dangerous game that blurs the line between debt and survival.

The film is directed by Abhishek Leslie and written by Abhishek Leslie, Shiva Subramaniam, and Vinoo.

The cast includes: Nivas Adithan as Daniel,

Ester Noronha as Janet, Daniel’s wife, Abhinay as Vishwa, the antagonist and

Athvik Jalandhar as Ashok

Shot in Bangalore, the movie explores the psychological struggle of addiction, risk, and human survival.

Produced by JRG Productions, Game of Loans will release on August 29, 2025. The film is also known as GOL and comes with the tagline: “Devil is in the detail.”