Stalin visits Ambedkar’s residence in London

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip to England, visited the house where Dr B R Ambedkar once lived in London.

Ambedkar stayed there while he was studying at the London School of Economics. The residence is now preserved as a memorial in his honour.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Stalin said he felt a deep sense of respect while walking through the rooms. “This was where a young man, once suppressed by caste in India, rose through knowledge to command respect in London and later became the chief architect of the Constitution of India,” he wrote.

Stalin also mentioned that what touched him the most was a rare photograph inside the house. The photo showed Periyar E V Ramasamy and Ambedkar in conversation. He described the moment as inspiring and ended his message with “Grateful for this inspiring moment. Jai Bhim.”

The visit highlights the global recognition of Ambedkar’s legacy. His London home continues to remind people of his struggles, achievements, and his lasting role in shaping modern India.