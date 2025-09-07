Major Temples Closed in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Lunar Eclipse

Temples across Tamil Nadu will remain closed this evening due to the total lunar eclipse.

The famous shrines of Tiruchendur Murugan, Srirangam Ranganathaswamy, and Kanchipuram Varadaraja Perumal are among those that will shut their doors. There will be no darshan and no pooja during the eclipse period.

The Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh will also close its doors to devotees ahead of the celestial event.

Traditionally, temples remain closed during eclipses, and rituals resume only after purification ceremonies once the eclipse ends.