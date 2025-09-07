Major Temples Closed in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Lunar Eclipse

Temples across Tamil Nadu will remain closed this evening due to the total lunar eclipse.
The famous shrines of Tiruchendur Murugan, Srirangam Ranganathaswamy, and Kanchipuram Varadaraja Perumal are among those that will shut their doors. There will be no darshan and no pooja during the eclipse period.
The Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh will also close its doors to devotees ahead of the celestial event.
Traditionally, temples remain closed during eclipses, and rituals resume only after purification ceremonies once the eclipse ends.
The rare total lunar eclipse will take place tonight, and it can be seen with the naked eye.
An eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon come in a straight line. If the Moon blocks the Sun’s light, it is a solar eclipse. If the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, it is called a lunar eclipse.
Earlier this year, in March, the first lunar eclipse of 2025 was visible. Now, the second one, a total lunar eclipse, will be seen tonight (Sept 7). According to Indian time, the event will start at 9:57 pm and last until 1:27 am on Monday (Sept 8).
The most spectacular phase, when the Moon turns deep red (known as the Blood Moon), will occur between 11:42 pm and 12:33 am.