Ex-MP Sathyabama Expelled from AIADMK for supporting Sengottaiyan 

In a show of support for senior AIADMK leader K. A. Sengottaiyan, more than 1,000 local party officials in the Gobi area have resigned from their posts. They submitted resignation letters backing his call for party unity.

These moves followed Sengottaiyan’s warning that he would act if unity efforts did not progress within ten days. In response, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami swiftly removed Sengottaiyan from two key posts: his position as Organizational Secretary and District Secretary of Erode Rural West.

Meanwhile, former MP Sathyabama, who had supported Sengottaiyan by writing a letter, has been expelled from the party. She remains a vocal advocate for Sengottaiyan’s appeal to unite the ADMK, urging a return to the path laid by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s welfare-driven policies.