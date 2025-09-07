O. Panneerselvam says will meet Sengottaiyan soon

Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) said he will definitely meet senior leader K. A. Sengottaiyan.

OPS expressed confidence that Sengottaiyan will reach out to talk once a 10-day cooling-off period related to alliance issues ends. He said all leaders removed from the party should reunite, and he supports every effort Sengottaiyan has taken.

OPS also stressed that unity among senior leaders is important to strengthen the party and to win back the trust of the people.