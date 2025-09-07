Nainar’s alliance moves wrong, Forced us to leave NDA, says TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran criticised AIADMK leader Nainar Nagendran for the way alliances were handled. He said the mistakes in alliance management were one of the main reasons for the party’s troubles.

Dhinakaran also attacked the decision to project Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as Chief Minister candidate. He said accepting EPS for the role is equal to committing suicide.

Speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran said he never supported EPS as CM choice. He added that because of EPS’s leadership, he and his party were forced to leave the coalition.