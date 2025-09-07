Dhinakaran blasts EPS as CM candidate, Says decision tantamount to suicide

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran strongly opposed AIADMK naming Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as the Chief Minister candidate. He said accepting EPS in that role would be like committing suicide.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Dhinakaran said EPS would now hesitate to even face him. He clarified that he never supported EPS as CM candidate. He also criticised the way alliances were handled by AIADMK leaders like Nainar Nagendran.

Dhinakaran added that because of EPS’s position, he and his party had to walk out of the coalition.