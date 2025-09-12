Rahul to visit Tamil Nadu in Nov

Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader and former party president, is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu in November.

The state Congress unit is planning a large-scale public meeting to coincide with his visit, with expectations of drawing a crowd of around 2 lakh people.

The venue for the event is yet to be finalized, with Chennai and Tiruchirappalli being considered as potential locations. Party leaders are set to meet Rahul Gandhi to finalize the exact date and place for the gathering.

The decision to organize such a grand event comes after the resounding success of a recent Congress meeting in Nellai (Tirunelveli), which witnessed strong public participation. Buoyed by this response, the party aims to make the November gathering even bigger, showcasing its strength and connection with the people of Tamil Nadu.

To ensure widespread participation, the Congress party has instructed all district units to mobilize their village-level groups. The focus is on extensive outreach to bring as many supporters as possible to the event. Party officials emphasize that this grassroots mobilization will be key to making the meeting a major success.

With preparations underway, the Tamil Nadu Congress hopes the November event will energize party workers, engage the public, and strengthen its presence ahead of upcoming political developments in the state.