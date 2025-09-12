Seeman hits hard at Dravidian parties

Seeman, chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has reaffirmed that his party will not form alliances with any political group.

Speaking at a session organized by the Tamil National Islamic Federation in Keelakarai, Ramanathapuram, he shared his political journey and vision for Tamil Nadu.

Seeman recalled the challenges he has faced since contesting elections in 2016, including multiple imprisonments and legal cases. He emphasized that NTK remains the only party standing alone without coalition support.

He criticized caste and religious divisions in Tamil society, saying they hold back progress. He blamed the Dravidian parties for corruption and issues like the Katchatheevu dispute. Seeman also said the Dravidian ideology was introduced by non-Tamils and claimed the word “Dravidam” is not Tamil.

Seeman concluded by stating that while party symbols may change, the policies of BJP, Congress, DMK, and AIADMK remain the same.