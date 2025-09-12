TN BJP to hold crucial meet 16 sept

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a crucial Central Committee meeting in Chennai on September 16.

The meeting, which will be chaired by BJP’s organizational secretary, B.L. Santhosh, is expected to focus on a wide range of issues critical to the party’s future in the state.

​

​The primary agenda of the meeting is to formulate the party’s strategy for the upcoming 2026 elections. This includes addressing existing conflicts within the coalition and resolving internal disputes among party leaders. The meeting aims to create a cohesive and unified front as the party prepares for the electoral challenge.

​In addition to strategic planning, P.L. Santhosh will also be involved in consultations regarding the appointment of district-level election in-charges. This step is a crucial part of the party’s organizational efforts to strengthen its base at the grassroots level.

​

​The meeting comes at a significant time for the Tamil Nadu BJP, with a strong emphasis on resolving internal conflicts and ensuring harmony within the party ranks.

The discussions will aim to iron out any disagreements and create a clear path forward, uniting leaders and members under a common goal.

This focus on internal cohesion is seen as a vital step towards achieving electoral success in the 2026 assembly elections.