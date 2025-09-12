Teaser of Carmeni Selvam is out

The makers of Carmeni Selvam have unveiled the teaser of the film, raising expectations ahead of its festive release. Featuring Samuthirakani and filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles, the film promises to deliver a gripping narrative with strong performances.

Written and directed by Ram Chakri, Carmeni Selvam is produced by Arun Rangarajulu under the banner of Pathway Productions, with Sree Saravanan serving as creative producer.

With the teaser offering glimpses of an intense drama, audiences are now looking forward to seeing how the film unfolds on the big screen. Carmeni Selvam is slated to hit theatres this Diwali, adding to the festive line-up of releases.