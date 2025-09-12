Raghava Lawrence announces Kanchana 4

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has officially announced the fourth installment of his hit Kanchana franchise. In a video address on Thursday, he revealed that production has begun on the new film, which marks the longest gap in the series since Kanchana 3 (2019). Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has officially announced the fourth installment of his hit Kanchana franchise. In a video address on Thursday, he revealed that production has begun on the new film, which marks the longest gap in the series since Kanchana 3 (2019).

Lawrence also shared a personal milestone—he will use his remuneration from the project to convert his very first home, built with savings from his background dancing days, into a school.

The Kanchana films, spun off from Lawrence’s Muni (2007), became pioneers in Tamil horror by blending supernatural elements with family-friendly entertainment. Details about the cast, crew, and plot of Kanchana 4 are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Lawrence, last seen in Jigarthanda Double X (2023), has several projects lined up, including Adhigaram, Benz, Bullet, Kala Bhairava, and Hunter.