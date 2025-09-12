Title Teaser of Cold trends online

The makers of the upcoming Tamil film Cold Call have unveiled its title teaser, sparking curiosity among audiences. The makers of the upcoming Tamil film Cold Call have unveiled its title teaser, sparking curiosity among audiences.

Directed by Thambidurai and produced by Keshava Murthy under the banner of Walkthrough Entertainment, the film promises a fresh blend of suspense, comedy, and drama. Unlike its title’s corporate ring, Cold Call explores the everyday routines of salespersons beyond selling, presenting humorous and soulful moments through realistic situations.

The makers emphasize that the film avoids slapstick comedy, instead relying on quirky character interactions, awkward encounters, and subtle humor to keep audiences engaged.

Sharing his excitement, director Thambidurai said, “Cold Call is a story that will connect deeply with today’s audience. The title teaser is just a small taste of the suspense, comedy, and drama that lies ahead.”

With its unique concept and engaging tone, Cold Call is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Tamil releases in the coming months.