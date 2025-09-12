TVK releases special logo for Vijay’s Statewide Tour

The Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has unveiled a special logo to mark the beginning of Vijay’s statewide political tour across Tamil Nadu.

The logo, featuring the slogan “Your Vijay, I am coming”, prominently includes the years 1967 and 1977, when Anna and M.G.R. respectively came to power, alongside 2026, signaling the party’s ambition for the upcoming assembly elections.

The tour, titled “Meeting the People,” is set to begin on Saturday in Tiruchirappalli at 10:30 AM at the M.G.R. statue in Marakkadai. Spread across 15 phases, it will cover key districts such as Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, continuing until December 20.

Vijay’s political debut has already generated significant excitement, particularly among youth and students. In Perambalur, police have granted permission for him to address crowds at two different locations, highlighting official sanction for his gatherings.

This tour represents Vijay’s first major public engagement since entering politics, aiming to connect directly with the electorate and strengthen TVK’s presence ahead of the 2026 elections.