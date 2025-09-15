Thandakaaranyam trailer is out

The trailer for Thandakaaranyam shows Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan fighting powerful people to protect their forest and tribal community. The trailer for Thandakaaranyam shows Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan fighting powerful people to protect their forest and tribal community.

Kalaiyarasan plays the first tribal villager to get an army job. He and the tribe are happy. But during training, he learns that people in power want to harm their forest.

Dinesh is a tribal leader who joins Kalaiyarasan. Together, they are ready to risk everything for their homes and people. The movie also has romance and action.

It stars Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Muthukumar, Aruldoss, Saranya Ravichandran, and Bala Saravanan.

Cinema Express

Music by Justin Prabhakaran; editing by Selva RK. Thandakaaranyam releases in theatres on September 19.