Dhanush gets emotional at Idli Kadai audio launch

Actor Dhanush spoke at the audio launch of Idli Kadai. He said he loved idlies since childhood but could not always afford them. He and his family sold flowers to buy food.
Dhanush said there are no real “haters.” People may post negative comments online, but they still watch the films. He believes love always comes back.
He told fans to support his movies but also spend time with their families.
Arun Vijay, who plays a key role as Ashwin in Dhanush’s upcoming directorial Idli Kadai expressed his excitement on the film’s release and stated that he was amazed witnessing the actor’s experience and clarity as a filmmaker. “I have wanted to work with Dhanush since I saw Raayan,” began Arun Vijay. “I didn’t expect that my wish would be fulfilled this soon. The story that he narrated along with my character arc attracted me to the film. Most importantly, the core emotion of Idli Kadai does not deviate anywhere and I’m sure it will connect well with audiences and be loved by all,” he added, sharing his happiness on getting the opportunity to work with Sathyaraj, Parthiban, Rajkiran, Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey for the first time.
Dhanush stars as Murugan in Idli Kadai, which marks his fourth directorial after Pa Paandi, Raayan and Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The star cast includes Nithya Menen as Kayal, Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan, Arun Vijay as Ashwin, Samuthirakani as Marisamy, Rajkiran as Sivanesan, Shalini Pandey as Meera and Parthiban as R Arivu.
The technical crew comprises Dhanush’s frequent collaborator, composer GV Prakash, cinematographer Kiran Koushik, editor GK Prasanna, and art director Jackson.
The film is produced by Akash Bhaskaran through his Dawn Pictures banner and Dhanush through his Wunderbar Pictures banner. Inban Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, will get his first film credit as a distributor.
Idli Kadai is slated for a theatrical release on October 1.