Dhanush gets emotional at Idli Kadai audio launch

Dhanush said there are no real “haters.” People may post negative comments online, but they still watch the films. He believes love always comes back.

He told fans to support his movies but also spend time with their families.

Arun Vijay, who plays a key role as Ashwin in Dhanush’s upcoming directorial Idli Kadai expressed his excitement on the film’s release and stated that he was amazed witnessing the actor’s experience and clarity as a filmmaker. “I have wanted to work with Dhanush since I saw Raayan,” began Arun Vijay. “I didn’t expect that my wish would be fulfilled this soon. The story that he narrated along with my character arc attracted me to the film. Most importantly, the core emotion of Idli Kadai does not deviate anywhere and I’m sure it will connect well with audiences and be loved by all,” he added, sharing his happiness on getting the opportunity to work with Sathyaraj, Parthiban, Rajkiran, Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey for the first time.