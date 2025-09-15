Prabhu Solomon is back with Kumki 2

Director Prabhu Solomon, who made the original, returns to helm the sequel. The film follows a young boy and his deep bond with a powerful elephant. Newcomer Mathi plays the lead role. The team praised his hard work and patience in preparing for the role.

The movie also stars Arjun Das in an important role, along with Shritha Rao, Andrews, Akash, Harish Peradi, and Srinath. Nivas K. Prasanna’s music is expected to add soul to the film.

Shot in vast forest landscapes, the film promises stunning visuals, especially in the elephant-centered sequences.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and produced by Dhaval Gada, Kumki 2 aims to appeal to both fans of the original film and today’s Gen Z audience.