Siddharth to star in Netflix Global series Unaccustomed Earth

Actor Siddharth has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years. He has acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films and is loved across India. Now, he is stepping onto the global stage with Netflix's new series Unaccustomed Earth, based on Jhumpa Lahiri's famous short stories.

Siddharth’s recent films like Chiththa and 3BHK won praise for their emotional storytelling. In this series, he plays Amit Mukherjee, a Bengali-American man from Cambridge, Massachusetts. Amit is kind and dependable but struggles with love and work.

The story also follows Parul Chaudhury, played by Freida Pinto. She is a married woman whose life changes when Amit, her past love, comes back. Their reunion sparks a forbidden romance that shakes their close Indian-American community.

Unaccustomed Earth is an eight-episode drama filled with love, family, and cultural conflicts. It is produced by John Wells Productions with Warner Bros. Television. The showrunner is writer Madhuri Shekar, and the first two episodes are directed by Ritesh Batra, known for The Lunchbox. Jhumpa Lahiri herself is also part of the project as an executive producer.

The series will stream worldwide on Netflix.