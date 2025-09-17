Anbumani announces jail protest for Vanniyar quota

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss has declared a state-wide protest on December 17 demanding 15% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community in education and government employment.

The protest, dubbed the “Jail-Filling Protest,” aims to highlight the community’s struggle for social justice and equal opportunities.

Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the ruling DMK government for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s directive issued 1,267 days ago, which mandated the provision of internal reservation for Vanniyars. He accused the government of deliberate inaction, stating that despite the court’s order, no significant steps have been taken to collect caste-wise population data or to provide the promised reservation.

The PMK leader emphasized that the Vanniyar community has been deprived of their rightful share in education and employment opportunities for decades. He pointed to past protests and sacrifices made by community members, including the tragic 1987 incident where 21 individuals lost their lives during a peaceful demonstration for reservation rights.

In his announcement, he urged the Vanniyar community to unite and participate in the upcoming protest to demand their rightful share. He also criticised the DMK for its failure to honor its commitments and for allegedly misleading the public regarding the reservation issue.