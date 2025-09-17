TTV hits Back at EPS over remarks on southern districts

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for his recent remarks about the people of southern Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran said the people of the southern districts are not “stupid” as EPS thinks. He added that voters in the region are aware and cannot be misled by such statements.

He urged EPS to treat the people with respect instead of insulting them.

Dhinakaran also expressed support for the demand to award Bharat Ratna to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, calling it a rightful recognition.