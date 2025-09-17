Met Amit Shah to raise TN issues, says EPS

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on September 16.

He said the meeting was held to present a charter of demands for Tamil Nadu, including release of funds, railway projects, and continuing the two-language policy.

EPS dismissed speculation that the visit was about re-inducting O. Panneerselvam (OPS) or T.T.V. Dhinakaran into the party. He said those who damaged party unity or acted against the AIADMK government will not be taken back.

He added that self-respect is more important than power and made it clear that the party will not compromise on this stand.