Delhi HC orders Cong to remove AI video of PM and his mother

The Delhi High Court has directed the Congress party to immediately take down an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben Modi.

The court said the video was misleading and violated the dignity of the Prime Minister and his family.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, portrayed fabricated visuals and conversations using artificial intelligence. The court observed that such content could misinform the public and damage reputations.

The order came after a petition was filed alleging that the video was defamatory and created with the intent to spread false narratives. The High Court instructed the Congress party and its members not to upload or share similar AI-generated videos in the future.

The court also asked social media platforms to ensure that the content is removed quickly and prevent its further circulation. It stressed that political debates should be conducted responsibly, without resorting to manipulated or false content.

The next hearing on the matter is expected to review compliance with the order and examine further safeguards against misuse of AI in political campaigns.