Masked man loot SBI Bank in K’taka

Three masked men looted a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chadachan, Vijayapura district, Karnataka, on Tuesday evening. The gang stole gold ornaments worth around ₹20 crore and about ₹1 crore in cash.

The robbers, dressed in military-style uniforms, tied up the manager and staff, locked them in the restroom, and forced open the cash vault and gold locker. They threatened the staff to cooperate before escaping.

Police said the gang fled in a van with a fake number plate and moved toward Maharashtra. Their vehicle later met with an accident in Solapur district, but the men managed to escape with the loot.

A case has been registered, and a joint search operation involving Karnataka and Maharashtra police is underway. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi is leading the investigation.