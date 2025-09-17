Stalin confident of victory in 2026 Assembly Elections, Slams EPS Over Kerchief Row

“From 2019 till now, every election has been a victory for the DMK with the support of the people of Tamil Nadu. This success will continue in 2026 as well,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared at a Mupperum Vizha organised by DMK in Karur. He said the people’s trust in his party has shaken the confidence of their rivals.

Calling the event one of the grandest in DMK’s history, Stalin said the party continues to carry forward the legacy built by past leaders while focusing on welfare and development.

Turning his attention to opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), Stalin mocked the kerchief controversy. “People ask why EPS covered his face with a kerchief after meeting Amit Shah. Such actions cannot earn respect or trust,” he said. He added that the AIADMK leader has lost the moral ground to question others, as people no longer believe he can represent their interests.

Stalin stressed that the 2026 election will be a test of credibility, where the people will choose sincerity and delivery over drama and theatrics.

Earlier, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was be honoured with the prestigious Periyar Award during the party’s Mupperum Vizha event.

The award recognises her long-standing advocacy for language rights, social justice and federalism in both parliamentary debates and public life.