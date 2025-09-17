Mupperum Vizha: Stalin takes an indirect jibe at Vijay

Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin addressed the party’s Mupperum Vizha function held in Karur. Speaking to a large gathering, Stalin strongly criticised actor Vijay and others who had recently spoken about being an “alternative” to the DMK.

Stalin said that throughout history, many political leaders and public figures have repeatedly declared that they would “destroy the DMK” or replace it. He pointed out that those who spoke in such terms have either changed their stand or disappeared from the political scene. “They spoke of change. But it is they who have changed. It is they who have vanished. DMK has not changed, DMK has not vanished,” Stalin said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

He stressed that the DMK is a party with a legacy of more than 70 years, being the first regional party in India to form a government in Tamil Nadu. He underlined that the party has survived many challenges over decades and continues to enjoy the support of the people because of its policies and ideology.

In his address, Stalin also took an indirect swipe at actor Vijay, who has recently entered politics. He said that people who claim to represent “change,” are only temporary, while the DMK has stood firm in the state’s political landscape.

The Chief Minister further accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the DMK through various means. He said such attempts had failed, as they only strengthened the bond between the DMK and the people of Tamil Nadu. Stalin insisted that the party’s principles, shaped by leaders like C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, remain its foundation and guiding force.